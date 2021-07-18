Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $232.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $124.13 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

