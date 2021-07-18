Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $232.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $124.13 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
