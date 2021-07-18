Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.33 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

