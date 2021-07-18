ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.43. ChromaDex shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 349,160 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 101.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

