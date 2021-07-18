Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,780.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,666.74.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,560.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,430.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

