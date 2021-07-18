Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) VP Sells $213,750.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.83. 71,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

