Chescapmanager LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VG Acquisition by 8,247.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1,812,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61. VG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

