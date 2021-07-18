Chescapmanager LLC Lowers Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Chescapmanager LLC lessened its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Cronos Group comprises 8.9% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $83,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRON shares. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 2,041,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

