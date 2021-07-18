Chescapmanager LLC Cuts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Chescapmanager LLC lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,602 shares during the quarter. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.06% of Nielsen worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.