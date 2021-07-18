Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CKPT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,188,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

