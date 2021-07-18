ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $36,599.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.00 or 1.00109865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003176 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

