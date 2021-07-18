Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $709.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

