Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 15,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.