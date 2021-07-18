CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$116.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.67.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$114.65. 207,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.58. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$116.07. The firm has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

