Centrality Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $110.27 million and $2.74 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00812901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

