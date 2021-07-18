Centaur (CNTR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $837,881.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $837,881.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00828564 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

