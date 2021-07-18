Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Major Shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves Sells 42,150 Shares

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $11,802.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CMXC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,836. Cell MedX Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

