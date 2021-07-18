Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celanese were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of CE opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.51. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

