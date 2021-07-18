CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $419,725.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00.

CDW stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.32. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

