CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,629.33 and $20.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006132 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000254 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

