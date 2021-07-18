Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. 828,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,564. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 696,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,194,186. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after acquiring an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

