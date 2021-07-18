Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in June

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

CGUSY remained flat at $$5.76 during midday trading on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

