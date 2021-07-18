CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 470,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.