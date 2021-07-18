Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $220.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.14.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.