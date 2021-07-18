Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

