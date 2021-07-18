Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 59,213 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $6,138,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

