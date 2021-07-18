Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 14,456 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 615.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

JNK opened at $109.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $110.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.28.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

