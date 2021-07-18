Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

