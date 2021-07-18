Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.41 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

