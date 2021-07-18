Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,364. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.