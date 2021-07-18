Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 912 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 3,470,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,832. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.