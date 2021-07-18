Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $588,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 221,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,419. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

