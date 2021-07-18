Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.24. 957,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

