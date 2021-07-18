Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 2.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MongoDB stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,381. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

