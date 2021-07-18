Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $211,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $644.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.79. The stock has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

