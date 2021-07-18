Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 247 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $4,793,250.00. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.96. 2,113,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

