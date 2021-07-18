Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

