Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,692. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

