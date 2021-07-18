Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $644,922.00. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.49. 2,199,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,270. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

