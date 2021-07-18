Capital Analysts LLC Buys 9,491 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,426,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,156,000 after purchasing an additional 518,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,185,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,337,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

