Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $169.41. 9,460,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.