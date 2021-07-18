Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

