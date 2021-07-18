Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -276.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

