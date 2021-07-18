Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

