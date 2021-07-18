Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$131.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$149.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.15.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.