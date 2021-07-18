Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Buy

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PVG. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

