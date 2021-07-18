Canaccord Genuity Raises Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$14.50

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

