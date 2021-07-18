Canaccord Genuity Raises Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$14.50

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

