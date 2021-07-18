Canaccord Genuity Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

