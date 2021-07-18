Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $13.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

