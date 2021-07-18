Canaccord Genuity Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$21.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

