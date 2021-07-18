Canaccord Genuity Boosts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.75

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMX. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

MMX opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.47 and a one year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$916.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.03.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

